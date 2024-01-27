Martin Scorsese Reveals Why He Doesn't See His Movies In Public

Martin Scorsese broke down why he doesn’t catch screenings of his films in public in a recent interview with Variety.
The iconic director, whose film “Killers of the Flower Moon” picked up ten nominations at the Academy Awards, revealed his concerns with the moviegoing experience including people who “talk and move around a lot” at theaters.
“I’m short and there’s always a big person in front of me. It’s the same with Broadway — I can’t go to theater. There’s someone in front of me, and I can’t see the stage or hear the show,” Scorsese said.
The director added that he “really” enjoys seeing films in IMAX as he gets older.
“You go in, you can sit up in the back and you’re sort of looking up. Regular screenings, I have found the audiences becoming a bit more raucous than they used to be,” Scorsese said.
“But maybe it’s always like in the ’50s when we used to yell back at the screen.”
He went on to explain that it’s “very important” for him to support films when they’re on the big screen.
“I just wait a while,” he added.
Scorsese, whose film returned to theaters this weekend ahead of the Academy Awards in March, has previously dismissed criticism about the nearly three-and-a-half-hour runtime for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
He told Variety, when asked about criticism over the film being “too long,” that “many people seem to go with it.”
“Some people say, ‘I want to see it again.’ Not every film is for every person. Not every novel is for every reader, not every painting, etc.,” he said.
“I don’t know if it’s something that will be universally accepted. This one felt right [at this length], and I felt that while I was watching it. I felt inside of it.”