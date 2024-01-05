Martin Sheen Deflates Rumors Of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Support In A Very ‘West Wing’ Way

Martin Sheen says he isn’t rallying behind independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ahead of Election Day this November.
“The West Wing” actor took to social media on Thursday after The Daily Mail and other outlets reported he was among the “celebrities and ‘well-wishers’” attending a “mutli-million dollar” fundraiser for the conspiracy theorist known for his anti-vaccine views.
The fundraiser, set to celebrate Kennedy’s 70th birthday, has entry options between $2,500 for a guest and $50,000 for a table of 10.
“I do not endorse RFK Jr nor will I be attending his party,” wrote Sheen in an Instagram Stories update.
“I whole heartedly support @joebiden and the Democratic ticket for 2024.”
Fellow “West Wing” co-stars Bradley Whitford, Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack also hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to go to bat for the actor, who once played President Jed Bartlet on the show.
Whitford, who played Bartlet’s White House deputy chief of staff in the series, said he was issuing a statement on Sheen’s behalf:
The report from The Daily Mail cited information “released” on social media by event organizers, although it’s unclear where the publication got the details.
Fox News Digital, in a report published prior to The Daily Mail, cited sources that told the outlet that Sheen would attend and introduce the candidate at the event.
Sheen’s posts come after Dionne Warwick slammed reports that she was attending the fundraiser.
The Daily Mail report was shared on the Kennedy campaign website and also by a super PAC ― American Values ― that supports the candidate.
“I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there,” Warwick wrote on X. “This is absolutely ridiculous. If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool. ‘Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album…’”
A representative for Andrea Bocelli ― who was linked to the Kennedy fundraiser, as well, in reports by The Daily Mail and Fox News Digital ― told Rolling Stone magazine that claims he’d perform at the event were “inaccurate.”
The Kennedy campaign, in a statement to Deadline, noted that the campaign “doesn’t have anything to do with” organizing the upcoming fundraiser.
“The campaign has no knowledge of who is attending and can’t confirm or deny anyone’s participation, either as entertainment or as a guest,” the campaign said.
A spokesperson for the Kennedy-supporting PAC Fighting 4 One America also told Deadline that it never received confirmation that Sheen would be at the fundraiser.
The outlet reported that “Sheen’s team” at Special Artists Agency told event organizers, “Silent Majority 4 RFK Jr.,” he’d be “delighted” to go to the fundraiser.
HuffPost has reached out to Special Artists Agency, which was not available for immediate comment.