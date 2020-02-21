'TV President' Martin Sheen Burns Trump With A New Running Mate For 2020

Actor Martin Sheen texted MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell in the middle of his show on Thursday night to share an image of a bumper sticker mocking President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Sheen, who portrayed fictional President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet on “The West Wing” from 1999-2006, suggested that Trump could have a new running mate: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The text arrived as O’Donnell aired a segment on “The Last Word” about Russia’s latest attempts to interfere in the U.S. election, which was titled “Putin’s Running Mate.” O’Donnell, who was a producer, writer and occasional actor on “The West Wing,” shared the tweet on air and said it was from the actor and his wife, actress/producer Janet Sheen:

Here it is a little closer, three bumper stickers with the one in the middle reading “TRUMP/PUTIN?” as if that was the GOP ticket:

MSNBC Bumper Sticker

Earlier in the day, Trump ousted Joseph Maguire, his acting director of national intelligence, over a briefing intelligence officials delivered to Congress. The officials reportedly told lawmakers that Russia was continuing its attempts to interfere in U.S. elections, specifically to help Trump. The New York Times, citing five intelligence sources, said Trump was angry that Democrats could use that information against him.

O’Donnell didn’t mince words:

“Donald Trump is operating in the White House in conjunction with Vladimir Putin to hide what Vladimir Putin is doing to help Donald Trump get reelected. Donald Trump is a Russian operative, if tonight’s reporting by The Washington Post and The New York Times is true ― and everything else we know about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin indicates that it is true.”