Entertainment
saturday night liveSNLmartin shorta christmas carolsarah sherman

Martin Short's Scrooge Gets Messy, Causes Mass Chaos On 'SNL'

The "Saturday Night Live" poked fun at the iconic "A Christmas Carol" tale during his co-hosting gig with Steve Martin this weekend.
Ben Blanchet

The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future didn’t seem to help Martin Short’s fate as he played Ebenezer Scrooge in a rendition of “A Christmas Carol” on “Saturday Night Live.”

The “SNL” co-host, who is no stranger to transforming into a Christmas character, rocked Scrooge’s iconic nightgown as he promised to change before he called on an orphan boy in the street – played by cast member Sarah Sherman – to go fetch him a prized goose.

Short’s Scrooge attempted to flip coins to the boy for the goose, however, both winded up hitting the boy square in the eyes.

“This crazy old man is whipping coins into the eyes of orphans,” shouted one angry townsperson played by Mikey Day.

Fellow “SNL” co-host Steve Martin, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, later tries to check in on Scrooge but is shocked by what he spots in the streets below his home.

You can watch the rest of the chaotic, bloody take on the Christmas tale below.

