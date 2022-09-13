Martin Short Sneaks In Dig At Trump During Hilarious 'Only Murders' Emmys Bit

Advertisement

“What an audience you are,” he told the A-list crowd. “I wish I could box you up and take you home like classified White House documents.”

But the best lines in the bit almost certainly went to Gomez:

"You know what I love about working with these guys...no paparazzi, ever!" - #OnlyMurders stars @selenagomez, @SteveMartinToGo and Martin Short had the audience laughing when presenting at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SPQJtcNvkM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2022

The trio were on the stage to present the award for Best Variety Talk Series, which went to John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight.”