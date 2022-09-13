Martin Short Sneaks In Dig At Trump During Hilarious 'Only Murders' Emmys Bit

Monday night’s Emmy Awards were light on politics, but a few performers couldn’t resist... including Martin Short.
During a bit with his “Only Murders In The Building” costars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, Short made a crack referencing Donald Trump’s latest legal woes.
“What an audience you are,” he told the A-list crowd. “I wish I could box you up and take you home like classified White House documents.”
That’s a reference to the top-secret documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
But the best lines in the bit almost certainly went to Gomez:
The trio were on the stage to present the award for Best Variety Talk Series, which went to John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight.”
It’s the seventh straight year Oliver and his team nabbed the Emmy in that category.