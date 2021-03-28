Second Gentleman Martin Short Nuzzles 'Kamala Harris' At An 'SNL' Unity Seder

Martin Short turned up as second gentleman Doug Emhoff on a “Saturday Night Live” “Unity Seder” sketch to cuddle his wife Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) — and get attacked by “J’Biden’s” dog Major.
After Rudolph cooed that Short, another “SNL” veteran. was her “load bearing wall” who’s “always on top of my basement,” Aidy Bryant’s Ted Cruz popped up for the seder.
Cruz blamed his daughters for scraping Emhoff’s Prius parked outside, and brought Israeli flag cupcakes to the do. Rudolph asked what the deal was with “Cruz’s” hair. “I see serial killer on the side, and bait and tackle shop owner in the front,” she noted.
Before Cruz could answer, in strode the couple’s daughter Ella Emhoff, played by Chloe Fineman, showing off her runway moves now that Emhoff has (actually) signed with IMG Models.
“You may think I look insane, but I assure you I’m the most normal looking girl in Bushwick,” she explained.
Cecily Strong’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kenan Thompson’s Sen. Raphael Warnock and Alex Moffat’s Biden also stopped by, with the president checking an index card when he got stuck in the conversation.
