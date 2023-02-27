Martin Short Tries To Strangle Steve Martin In Feckin' SAG Awards Opening

The odd trio from “Only Murders in the Building” kicked off the Screen Actors Guild Awards true to style.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez filmed a kooky skit that aired at the start of the ceremony. In the sketch, Martin tried to break off his decades-long friendship with his fellow comedy great, in a clear ode to Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson’s film, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“But we’ve been best friends ― well, pretend show business friends ― for years. There’s no one I feel fake closer to!” Short insisted, as the trio threw around a few feckin’ words that got a laugh out of the audience.

Fortunately, Gomez was on hand to break up the faux beef between the comedy greats, who are both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for their roles in the hit whodunnit.

“Hey guys, it’s okay,” Gomez interrupted. “You both obviously are going to lose.”

Check it out below:

