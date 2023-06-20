Jonathan Majors Appears In Court With Girlfriend Meagan Good Ahead Of Assault Trial

NEW YORK — Actor Jonathan Majors appeared in Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday in person for the first time as he faces charges that he assaulted a woman in March.

Majors entered the domestic violence portion of the New York City Criminal Court, wearing a brown suit and carrying two books in his hand, one appearing to be a Bible. Alongside him were his attorneys and new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good.

Inside the small, dimly lit courtroom Majors awaited his turn to approach the judge, sitting next to Good with a blank stare and in an almost prayer-like trance.

During Majors’ status conference, Judge Rachel S. Pauley informed Majors and his lawyer Priya Chaudhry, that the actor must stay away from the individual who filed assault allegations as part of the order for protection, requested by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Majors was arrested after a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman in New York City on March 25. The New York City Police Department stated that the woman told officers he had assaulted her and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck.

Majors, who recently made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has denied the assault allegations but has faced career fallout since his arrest.

According to the NYPD, Majors was taken into custody without incident and was later charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment and aggravated harassment.

At the time of the arrest, Chaudhry, said her client was “completely innocent” and that video evidence and witness testimony would prove it, adding that the woman he allegedly assaulted had taken back her accusation.

Chaudhry said the woman “was having an emotional crisis.”

Jonathan Majors stands in court during a Tuesday hearing in his domestic violence case in New York. Majors’ case is set to go to trial Aug. 3, the judge said Tuesday. Steven Hirsch/Pool via Associated Press

In a separate statement on March 30, Chaudhry sent news outlets a screenshot of text messages she said were from the woman, stating that she was the one who had used physical force against Majors.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged,” read the messages provided by Chaudhry. “They said they had to arrest you as a protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

Following Majors’ arrest in March, several more people have shared abuse allegations against the actor with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Variety reported.

In the meantime, some organizations have distanced themselves from Majors, including his management, public relations team and the U.S. Army, which pulled an ad campaign featuring him.

Majors was poised to make recurring appearances in Marvel shows and movies, building up to “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which was set to be released in 2025 but has been pushed back to 2026.

Marvel did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

In a May statement almost two months after Majors’ arrest, Chaudhry called the case a “witch hunt” and said there was a “glaring double standard” in how Majors and the woman were treated by police.

“When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger,” Chaudhry said. “None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth.”

In a statement to HuffPost immediately following his Tuesday status conference, Chaudhry said her team delivered additional compelling evidence to the district attorney last week that alleged the individual was the one who assaulted Majors.

“This evidence includes videos of [the accuser’s] frenzied attack on Mr. Majors and his running away from her,” Chaudry said. “We also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of his clothing torn as a direct consequence of [the accuser’s] violent actions.”

Chaudhry said she requested that the district attorney dismiss all charges against Majors and initiate proceedings against the individual, who she says assaulted the actor.

Majors is set to return to court on Aug. 3.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.