Anthony Mackie Opens Up About Fellow Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors' Arrest

Anthony Mackie emphasized that “everyone is innocent until proven guilty” as he discussed fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jonathan Majors, who appeared in Manhattan criminal court last week over assault and harassment charges connected to a dispute in March.

The “Captain America: Brave New World” star – in an interview with Inverse – spoke out about “the fate” of the Kang the Conqueror actor, who was reportedly set to be the “way forward” for Marvel Studios following his “Ant-Man” and “Loki” performances.

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,’” Mackie said.

“That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Mackie’s remarks make him the first major actor in the MCU to discuss the legal situation surrounding the Kang actor, who was charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment and aggravated harassment following a dispute with a 30-year-old woman in New York City.

Majors has since denied the abuse allegations and, in the months following his March arrest, has been dropped by his talent manager, his public relations firm and the U.S. Army, which featured him in ads.

It’s unclear how the arrest has impacted “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which is scheduled to be released in 2026.