Marvel Fixes 'Avengers: Endgame' Poster Snubbing Danai Gurira After Fan Backlash

Nothing ― not spoilers, Easter eggs or even mistakes ― gets past eagle-eyed Marvel fans.

When the new trailer and poster for the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” arrived on Thursday, superhero devotees pored over every last detail only to discover a glaring omission.

The top credits feature every actor on the poster, including Josh Brolin who plays big bad Thanos and Bradley Cooper who voices a souped-up raccoon, except actress Danai Gurira.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/c4yyiShAqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Gurira made her much-celebrated Marvel franchise debut in 2018′s “Black Panther” as Okoye, who is a key member of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje, a group of female warriors tasked with protecting the king.

She was one of only a handful of “Black Panther” stars to return for “Avengers: Infinity War” and appeared to have an even bigger role in the sequel given how (spoiler alert!) Black Panther/King T’Challa turned to ash after Thanos’ devastating snap.

And Gurira’s other credits like her role on “The Walking Dead” and work as a Tony-award nominated playwright certainly add to her star power.

Gurira does, however, appear in the poster’s bottom roster alongside other cast members that didn’t receive top billing, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Benedict Wong and Jon Favreau.

Fans, nevertheless, were quick to point out the omission, with many asking Marvel to release a new poster and others creating versions of their own.

BLACK PANTHER star Danai Gurira is the only actor pictured whose name isn’t billed at the top. Her image is larger than some actors who do get that billing. The only one from the franchise’s best and most profitable movie, and yet? @MarvelStudios, this isn’t difficult. Fix this. https://t.co/22miymysgj — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 14, 2019

she is the only black woman on that poster, the highest profile post-snappening wakandan, a firm fan favorite, and freaking actual DANAI GURIRA to boot. put some respect on her name, damn. — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) March 14, 2019

...let's just call this fan art 😎 Fixed it for #Danai pic.twitter.com/dBcWJYk5p0 — NIKKOLAS (@4NIKKOLAS) March 14, 2019

VERY cool of the AVENGERS: ENDGAME poster to feature 13 people (one of them a literal raccoon) and bill EVERYONE at the top except Danai Gurira!!! pic.twitter.com/MohfrVil6Q — Sam Herbst (@mrsamherbst) March 14, 2019

Black women always get the short end of the stick. Why isn’t @DanaiGurira’s name on here but everyone else’s is? Literally everyone else but her. Tf?! 😒 https://t.co/zWeciVk4W2 — xoNecole (@xonecole) March 14, 2019

Thankfully, Marvel heard fans’ cries and corrected the error. The studio released a new version of the poster Thursday afternoon, admitting Gurira “should have been up there all this time.”

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

Representatives for Marvel did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.