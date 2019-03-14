Marvel Fixes 'Avengers: Endgame' Poster Snubbing Danai Gurira After Fan Backlash

Nothing ― not spoilers, Easter eggs or even mistakes ― gets past eagle-eyed Marvel fans.
When the new trailer and poster for the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” arrived on Thursday, superhero devotees pored over every last detail only to discover a glaring omission.
The top credits feature every actor on the poster, including Josh Brolin who plays big bad Thanos and Bradley Cooper who voices a souped-up raccoon, except actress Danai Gurira.
Gurira made her much-celebrated Marvel franchise debut in 2018′s “Black Panther” as Okoye, who is a key member of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje, a group of female warriors tasked with protecting the king.
She was one of only a handful of “Black Panther” stars to return for “Avengers: Infinity War” and appeared to have an even bigger role in the sequel given how (spoiler alert!) Black Panther/King T’Challa turned to ash after Thanos’ devastating snap.
And Gurira’s other credits like her role on “The Walking Dead” and work as a Tony-award nominated playwright certainly add to her star power.
Gurira does, however, appear in the poster’s bottom roster alongside other cast members that didn’t receive top billing, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Benedict Wong and Jon Favreau.
Fans, nevertheless, were quick to point out the omission, with many asking Marvel to release a new poster and others creating versions of their own.
Thankfully, Marvel heard fans’ cries and corrected the error. The studio released a new version of the poster Thursday afternoon, admitting Gurira “should have been up there all this time.”
Representatives for Marvel did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
“Avengers: Endgame” opens in theaters nationwide April 26.