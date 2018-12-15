And we thought the last “Avengers” trailer was better when every character was Deadpool.

Istanbul-based digital animator Saruhan Saral has outdone himself with a new take on the recently released “Avengers: Endgame” trailer. In Saral’s latest video, voice actor Mishka Thebaud brings to life the Merc with a Mouth.

Not only is everyone, again, Deadpool, but Saral has included a brief but hilarious nod to another beloved character: Wolverine.

Marvel and 20th Century Fox, meanwhile, have also gotten in on the meta-Deadpool action. They just released “Once Upon A Deadpool” to theaters, which is essentially “Deadpool 2,” but made into a “Princess Bride” style parody. “Avengers: Endgame” comes out April 26.