Marvel Studios' Powerful New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Debuts At Comic-Con

Marvel Studios released a powerful two-minute trailer at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday of its new Black Panther film “Wakanda Forever.”

Before unveiling the trailer, director Ryan Coogler honored the “late, great” Chadwick Boseman, who brought to life the Black Panther T’Challa in the film series’ premiere in 2018.

Coogler also introduced new actors in the upcoming film, including Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Sub-Mariner.

“I come from the hood, and I wouldn’t be here without inclusion,” said Huerta. “There are kids in their hoods, looking at us, dreaming to be here.”

The trailer checks in with returning characters after the death of Boseman’s T’Challa, and features Namor and the kingdom of Atlantis, with a glimpse of a mysterious new Black Panther.

The scenes are linked via a remix motif of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” and “Everything Gonna Be Alright” from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” and moves among underwater, ritualistic and scenes.

“I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Angela Bassett’s Ramonda declares in one scene.

The movie will be in theaters Nov. 11.