Marvel Casts 'Drag Race' Winner Shea Couleé In 'Ironheart'

Shea Couleé attends RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon in May 2022. Santiago Felipe via Getty Images

Clear the skies and the runway: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” superstar Shea Couleé is strutting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and making history along the way.

The legendary performer, who recently competed on the latest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” has landed a role in the Disney+ series “Ironheart” as a series regular, according to multiple outlets.

The upcoming show will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, “a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” per the official synopsis. In comic book canon, Williams gets a stamp of approval from Tony Stark himself, giving her the tools and confidence to become his successor and a full-blown superhero.

Any additional details about Couleé’s role are under wraps ― including whether the entertainer will be appearing in drag ― but she’ll be the first drag queen performer to join the MCU, which, as we know, has a checkered history when it comes to LGBTQ representation.

“BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Couleé wrote on Twitter celebrating the casting announcement. “Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!”

In a separate post on Instagram, Couleé said that “stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into OZ.”

“Ironheart’ is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I’m so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, and I look forward to sharing the exciting new chapter with you all.”

“Ironheart,” which bows on the streamer in fall 2023, will also feature “In the Heights” breakout Anthony Ramos and “Solo” star Alden Ehrenreich.

Ahead of the six-episode series, the titular character will make her debut in the forthcoming blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

In the recently released trailer for director Ryan Coogler’s much anticipated sequel, Williams makes her first appearance hammering away at a literal iron heart in a powerful homage to Iron Man.

As for Couleé, she has long expressed an interest in joining the MCU, given how she partly served as the inspiration for the Marvel Comics character Shade, aka Darkveil.

“I definitely would love to be cast as Darkveil in a Marvel film, the first drag queen to make an appearance in the Marvel Universe,” Couleé told Fast Company in an interview last year. “And she was based off of me.”

“I would absolutely live,” she added. “I know in my heart of hearts, if given the opportunity, that Shea Couleé could deliver some of the most iconic fight choreography that we have seen.”