Here’s All The Wild Marvel News You Might Have Missed

Marvel just dropped news about so many new movies and TV shows that it may leave you feeling like you’re in your own multiverse of madness.

At Disney’s investor presentation Thursday, Marvel boss Kevin Feige hyped up how Disney+ is going to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe “more immersive than ever,” weaving storylines and characters across its movies (23 to date) and upcoming series.

Among the most important news from the event, Feige honored Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died earlier this year due to colon cancer. Director Ryan Coogler is hard at work on “Black Panther 2,” but Boseman’s character, T’Challa, will not be recast in the sequel, Feige confirmed.

As far as everything else, it was basically as if Marvel just snapped all its delayed projects back into reality. The sheer amount of news can be a bit overwhelming, so here’s what to know.

Marvel announces a new “Fantastic Four” movie

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/4EswhPLM2w — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

“Fantastic Four” has been a long-rumored project for Marvel. Interestingly, it’ll be helmed by “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts, who may have even teased it in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

No casting news was announced, but Jim from “The Office” — actor John Krasinski — has been an internet darling to take on the role of Mr. Fantastic. So Doctor Doom better watch out, or his stapler may wind in Jell-O.

“Ant-Man 3” is called “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/QheLEhwyQ4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Could Ant-Man have used his shrinking shenanigans via the quantum realm to enter Thanos’ butt and explode him from the inside? The world may never know. Or will we?

“Ant-Man 3” is subtitle “Quantumania,” which means more quantum antics lie ahead. The main cast from “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is back, but perhaps the biggest news is Cassie Lang getting recast with Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors from “Lovecraft Country” will be Kang the Conqueror.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” adds Christian Bale as the villain

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale will join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. In theaters May 6, 2022. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/S4YYkajMaj — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Thor will take on Batman in “Thor: Love and Thunder” as Christian Bale joins the cast as the villain, Gorr the God Butcher. In the comics, Gorr is a character who’s hellbent on revenge against the gods for the devastating deaths of his family. So, yeah, ... sounds fun?

The fourth “Thor” movie should hit theaters on May 6, 2022, gods willing.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” spawns multiple projects, including a holiday special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. James Gunn is back to write and direct.



The Original Special is coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022. 🎁 🎧 pic.twitter.com/ZjtiSrtASj — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Director James Gunn took to Twitter after the “Guardians” announcements to say he’s been bugging Feige to do a holiday special for years.

So will Star-Lord and friends learn the true meaning of Christmas? Who knows? For now, Gunn is going all silent (night) on the details. The special is set to come out around the 2022 holiday season, ahead of the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” the following year.

Groot will also get a series of shorts, and it seems like he named them himself, as it’s called “I Am Groot.”

“Loki” gets a first look

In “Loki,” Tom Hiddleston’s character gets his own “crime thriller,” according to Feige. In addition to Hiddleston, the cast includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

See the first look above, in which Loki does what appears to be an impression of D.B. Cooper.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” gets a first look

Anthony Mackie said it’s “monumental” that Marvel cast him as the new Captain America. The “legacy of that shield is complicated,” Mackie says in the new trailer, which shows the new Cap in action alongside the Winter Soldier. The show debuts in March of next year.

Ms. Marvel gets a sizzle reel and a “Captain Marvel 2” appearance

The upcoming Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” (set to air in late 2021) features MCU newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American — and Captain Marvel stan — who ends up with powers of her own.

She’ll also appear in “Captain Marvel 2,” which will bring back star Brie Larson. Nia DaCosta will direct the sequel, which is scheduled to debut in November 2022.

“What If ... ?” gets a first look

Did you ever wonder what would happen if Marvel brought back some of its biggest talent and put them in an animated series about all the different ways the comic stories could go? Well, in summer 2021, wonder no more.

“WandaVision” gets a new trailer

“WandaVision” debuts in January as Marvel’s first MCU series on Disney+. It will ease everyone into the multiverse as it directly connects to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” which in turn connects to “Spider-Man 3.”

Us right now:

After presenting the new trailer for “WandaVision,” Feige revealed that the new “Doctor Strange” film will include Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. This news sparked speculation that Marvel is setting up “Young Avengers.”

And there’s more on Disney+

Oh, but Marvel wasn’t done. The studio also offered updates on previously announced Disney+ series, including a number of new titles.

Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes, AKA War Machine, in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to #DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? pic.twitter.com/MXnlK3N8If — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

What happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls in the wrong hands? Well, Don Cheadle is about to find out in “Armor Wars.”

Coming soon to #DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/Y4FlkfkRzc — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

“Ironheart,” starring Dominique Thorne as genius inventor Riri Williams, may also hint at “Young Avengers.”

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios' Original Series, Secret Invasion. Coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/t8o6Joq3Ma — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Hold on to your butts! Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in “Secret Invasion,” involving the shape-shifting alien Skrulls infiltrating every level of life on Earth.

Moon Knight, an Original Series about a complex vigilante, is coming to #DisneyPlus 🌙 pic.twitter.com/DHzByQu4tP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

“Moon Knight” will be an Indiana Jones-type adventure series centering on the title hero, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, Feige said.

Original Avenger Jeremy Renner returns to star as Hawkeye, teaming up with well-known archer from Marvel Comics, Kate Bishop, played by the amazing Hailee Steinfeld. pic.twitter.com/wtrmFjuJxd — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Hailee Steinfeld was confirmed as Kate Bishop in the upcoming “Hawkeye” series. Jeremy Renner’s app may be dead forever, but the actor returns, too.

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination, and Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will appear in the series. Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lTHhy9s4dY — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Finally, Feige confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will headline “She-Hulk” and teased that Mark Ruffalo would be back as Hulk. Tim Roth reprises his role of Abomination, and other Marvel characters may show up, too.

Among other news from the event, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” wrapped production and is now scheduled for 2021.

Feige also reminded everyone that Marvel is moving ahead with Mahershala Ali’s “Blade,” which was previously announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Despite all the news, Marvel still appears to have plenty up its sleeve. For instance, the studio hasn’t announced its plans for “X-Men” yet, another franchise fans are eager to see in an MCU reboot.

Marvel right now: