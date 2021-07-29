Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series Targets November Release Date, Reveals First Look

Ready, aim, fire: Marvel’s “Hawkeye” series has its sights set on a premiere date.
The upcoming television series starring Jeremy Renner will debut on Disney+ on Nov. 24, according to Entertainment Weekly, with new episodes available on Wednesdays.
The titular archer, aka Clint Barton, who first appeared in 2012′s “Avengers,” will be joined by Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, a young female archer, who eventually assumes the Hawkeye mantle in the comic books.
In the new series, Bishop is a “22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” Renner said, describing the character as having a “wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her.”
“The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life,” Renner told EW.
The studio also treated fans to a first look photo at the series, which shows Bishop and Barton sharing a moment in what looks like an underground hideout stocked with plenty of bows and arrows.
The young archer, originally created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, first made her comic book debut in Marvel’s Young Avengers in 2005 and quickly became a fan-favorite character.
Renner said that his onscreen dynamic with Steinfeld was rooted in their behind-the-scenes relationship, as he made sure her introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe went as smoothly as possible.
“That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff,” Renner said. “I just wanted to protect her, because there’s a lot of physical stuff. She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do.”
While plot details for “Hawkeye” remain under wraps, we do know that Barton and company will have to contend with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Natasha Romanoff’s sister, who first appeared in “Black Widow,” which recently hit movie theaters.
In the film’s post-credit scene, Yelena is tasked by Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to eliminate Hawkeye, whom she believes is responsible for Natasha’s death.
“Hawkeye” was created by Jonathan Igla and will also star Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.
So far, Marvel has yet to really miss the mark on any of its Disney+ series, with “WandaVision,” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki,” all earning plenty of praise and even some Emmy nominations.
Next up for the streaming service is the animated series “What If?,” which arrives on Aug. 11 and remixes classic MCU stories with new characters.