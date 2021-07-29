Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series Targets November Release Date, Reveals First Look

Ready, aim, fire: Marvel’s “Hawkeye” series has its sights set on a premiere date.

The upcoming television series starring Jeremy Renner will debut on Disney+ on Nov. 24, according to Entertainment Weekly, with new episodes available on Wednesdays.

The titular archer, aka Clint Barton, who first appeared in 2012′s “Avengers,” will be joined by Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, a young female archer, who eventually assumes the Hawkeye mantle in the comic books.

In the new series, Bishop is a “22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” Renner said, describing the character as having a “wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her.”

“The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life,” Renner told EW.

The studio also treated fans to a first look photo at the series, which shows Bishop and Barton sharing a moment in what looks like an underground hideout stocked with plenty of bows and arrows.