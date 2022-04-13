Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Series Scores Ryan Coogler As Executive Producer, Reveals New Directors

From “Ms. Marvel” to “Moon Knight,” Marvel knows how to make a stellar TV series.

Marvel’s latest anticipated Disney+ series, “Iron Heart,” just snagged “Black Panther” writer and director Ryan Coogler as an executive producer.

Coogler’s company Proximity Media is producing the series, which will focus on young Riri Williams, a teenage genius who becomes inspired by her hero Tony Stark.

Director Ryan Coogler, seen here at Cannes in 2018, is signed on to be the executive producer of "Ironheart." Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

In the comics, Williams challenged herself to invent her own prototype version of Iron Man’s armor in her MIT dorm room, eventually catapulting her into the superhero realm.

Williams first appeared in 2016’s Invincible Iron Man No. 7, making her a fairly fresh character, but she’s already made positive waves across the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase.

Fans will get a chance to meet this superhero ahead of the release of the series as Dominique Thorne, who is set to star in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” will also be playing Williams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Ironheart” also announced its directors today: Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bailey, the co-creator of the Emmy-nominated “Brown Girls” and the producer and director on the final season of Netflix’s “Dear White People,” will direct episodes 1 through 3.

Barnes, who has worked on the hit TV series “Atlanta” and “Mythic Quest,” will take the reins on the remaining episodes, 4 through 6.

Adhering to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mandate of airtight confidentiality, Barnes shared what limited news she could on her Instagram account with the caption, “I can finally talk about my new job! Well, not about the cast, storyline or production schedule, but now you know the project. Can’t wait for y’all to see it!!”

Alongside Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian from Proximity Media will also serve as executive producers, in addition to Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout.