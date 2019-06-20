Marvel Is Just As Thirsty For Keanu Reeves As You Are

In case you thought the internet had a monopoly on Keanu Reeves thirst, Marvel Studios would like to remind you that it has been in the know long before the Keanussance.

There’s no denying that the actor is having a moment in the pop culture zeitgeist. Thanks to a trio of well-received performances in “John Wick 3,” “Toy Story 4” and “Always Be My Maybe,” and a couple of viral interviews, Reeves has reminded just about everyone why he’s a major movie star.

And yet despite his renewed cultural relevance, the actor has yet to join forces with the most popular franchise around despite its repeated attempts to make him a full-blown superhero.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed he’s courted Reeves many times over the years to join the ever-expanding universe.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

While Marvel has yet to announce its new slate of films, rumors have swirled that Reeves has been approached about the upcoming project “The Eternals,” which will reportedly feature Angelina Jolie in her superhero film debut.

Feige compared his pursuit of Reeves to another in-demand star, Jake Gyllenhaal, whom he talked to “multiple times” before the actor signed on the Marvel dotted line to play Mysterio in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

As for who else might populate future Marvel films, Feige addressed rumors that Donnie Yen and Millie Bobby Brown are being considered, calling them both “good actors” but saying “nothing specific” is in the works at this time.

The studio is expected to announce its plans for future films after the latest “Spider-Man” sequel debuts at the beginning of July, but Feige stopped short of confirming that he’d spill the beans at July’s Comic-Con convention in San Diego.

“I will say all of the post Comic-Con, post ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ stuff. ... Here’s an exclusive. We’re gonna keep making movies. We’re gonna still keep making movies after these two,” he told IGN. “And we will talk about them soon after ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ comes out.”