SAN DIEGO — The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a whole lot bigger.

With Phase 3 of the MCU wrapped up with “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” there wasn’t a lot known about the future of the superhero movie franchise. That all changed at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation on Saturday.

Right off the bat, Marvel head Kevin Feige announced the panel would be all about revealing what the studio had coming up, so without further ado, here’s what’s on the way in the MCU:

May 2020: “Black Widow”

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/7WGECDIw3t — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Super fact: Marvel unveiled a short reel of “Black Widow,” which included footage showing Natasha Romanova (Scarlett Johansson) fighting against her sister figure, played by Florence Pugh, with the pair largely mirroring each other’s moves.

Fall 2020: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/FmFMKWUrhO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Super fact: Daniel Brühl is returning as villain Baron Zemo.

Nov. 2020: “The Eternals”

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Super Fact: The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humans, according to Richard Madden, who added that his character, Ikaris, is “sexiest.”

Feb. 2021: “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/VXaqJ5uN6B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Super Fact: Simu Liu said he only just found out he was cast.

Spring 2021: “WandaVision”

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/6lIiMJdfYw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Super fact: Teyonah Parris will play an older version of “Captain Marvel’s” Monica Rambeau.

May 2021: “Doctor Strange 2”

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HtF68htiB1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Super fact: Director Scott Derrickson says this will be the MCU’s first scary movie.

Spring 2021: “Loki”

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ntb8g9SSwq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Super fact: The series will show what happens to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) after “Avengers: Endgame.”

Summer 2021: “What If ...?”

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF…?, the first animated series in the MCU, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/el6etc3xZH — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Super fact: Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher in this animated series that explores alternate Marvel stories.

Fall 2021: “Hawkeye”

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/qPH8M2TQSj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Super fact: The series will introduce Marvel character Kate Bishop to the MCU.

Nov. 2021: “Thor 4”

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Super fact: Natalie Portman was revealed as the new female Thor. She says she had “hammer envy.”

Unknown release dates: “Black Panther 2,” “Fantastic Four,” “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” “Captain Marvel 2″ and “Blade.”

Super fact: Mahershala Ali surprised fans on stage, revealing he’s the new Blade.