SAN DIEGO — The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got a whole lot bigger.
With Phase 3 of the MCU wrapped up with “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” there wasn’t a lot known about the future of the superhero movie franchise. That all changed at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation on Saturday.
Right off the bat, Marvel head Kevin Feige announced the panel would be all about revealing what the studio had coming up, so without further ado, here’s what’s on the way in the MCU:
May 2020: “Black Widow”
Super fact: Marvel unveiled a short reel of “Black Widow,” which included footage showing Natasha Romanova (Scarlett Johansson) fighting against her sister figure, played by Florence Pugh, with the pair largely mirroring each other’s moves.
Fall 2020: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
Super fact: Daniel Brühl is returning as villain Baron Zemo.
Nov. 2020: “The Eternals”
Super Fact: The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humans, according to Richard Madden, who added that his character, Ikaris, is “sexiest.”
Feb. 2021: “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
Super Fact: Simu Liu said he only just found out he was cast.
Spring 2021: “WandaVision”
Super fact: Teyonah Parris will play an older version of “Captain Marvel’s” Monica Rambeau.
May 2021: “Doctor Strange 2”
Super fact: Director Scott Derrickson says this will be the MCU’s first scary movie.
Spring 2021: “Loki”
Super fact: The series will show what happens to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) after “Avengers: Endgame.”
Summer 2021: “What If ...?”
Super fact: Jeffrey Wright will voice The Watcher in this animated series that explores alternate Marvel stories.
Fall 2021: “Hawkeye”
Super fact: The series will introduce Marvel character Kate Bishop to the MCU.
Nov. 2021: “Thor 4”
Super fact: Natalie Portman was revealed as the new female Thor. She says she had “hammer envy.”
Unknown release dates: “Black Panther 2,” “Fantastic Four,” “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” “Captain Marvel 2″ and “Blade.”
Super fact: Mahershala Ali surprised fans on stage, revealing he’s the new Blade.