Marvel Reveals 'Black Panther' Sequel Title, First Look At 'Eternals' And More

Marvel is welcoming fans back to the movies with a sizzle reel that includes new footage and details about its upcoming batch of projects, including the much-anticipated “Black Panther” sequel.

The follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s record-breaking blockbuster smash will be titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and is scheduled to hit theaters July 8, 2022.

The sequel to the 2018 Marvel film won’t look the same without its star Chadwick Boseman, who had colon cancer and died in August.

Lupita Nyong’o recently discussed how the second “Black Panther” movie, which is set to begin filming in Atlanta later this year, has been retooled to address Boseman’s death, which she said is “still extremely raw for me.”

“We have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well,” she told Yahoo Entertainment. “And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Elsewhere in the sizzle reel, Marvel dropped the first look at Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals,” which is due to arrive in theaters Nov. 5, 2021. The film will introduce fans to an immortal race of superheroes played by a slew of familiar faces, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

The footage seems in line with the newly minted Oscar-winning director’s signature style, as the cast is shown in stunning natural locations sans green screen. In one quick flash, a blond Jolie wields a giant golden sword, seemingly preparing for battle, while Hayek rides a horse against a majestic backdrop.

Also, Nia DaCosta’s “Captain Marvel 2” has been retitled “The Marvels,” as the sequel will include multiple heroes who take on the famous moniker including Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who was most recently seen in “WandaVision” on Disney+.

