Marvel Slammed Over Using AI For ‘Secret Invasion’ Opening Credits

Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” is getting the side-eye from fans on social media over its ill-timed use of artificial intelligence.
The series, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the eye-patch-sporting spy Nick Fury, hit Disney+ on Wednesday, but with one majorly noticeable red flag: an entire opening credits scene that “Secret Invasion” director and executive producer Ali Selim confirmed was totally generated by AI.
With the show’s AI intro debuting amid the Writers Guild of America’s ongoing strike — which partly involves concerns about artificial intelligence replacing workers — Twitter users wasted no time slamming Marvel for bypassing actual human graphic designers and animators to create the opening credits.
After the show aired its intro, which was created by Method Studios, Selim told Polygon he thinks the AI-generated credits totally align with the show’s themes.
“When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?” the director said.
Selim also noted that he doesn’t “really understand” how AI works, but that witnessing how AI was able to recreate the foreboding vibes he wanted for the series awakened his interest.
“We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change,” he added of the process of using AI to create the intro.
Method Studios and Marvel did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
Last month, the WGA — an alliance of members from the Writers Guild of America East and West who write content for film, television, news and radio — went on strike, demanding higher pay, equitable deals and provisions about artificial intelligence, according to a list of proposals. HuffPost’s unionized employees are represented by WGAE.