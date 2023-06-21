Marvel Slammed Over Using AI For ‘Secret Invasion’ Opening Credits

Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” is getting the side-eye from fans on social media over its ill-timed use of artificial intelligence.

The series, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the eye-patch-sporting spy Nick Fury, hit Disney+ on Wednesday, but with one majorly noticeable red flag: an entire opening credits scene that “Secret Invasion” director and executive producer Ali Selim confirmed was totally generated by AI.

With the show’s AI intro debuting amid the Writers Guild of America’s ongoing strike — which partly involves concerns about artificial intelligence replacing workers — Twitter users wasted no time slamming Marvel for bypassing actual human graphic designers and animators to create the opening credits.

Disney/Marvel using AI to produce that horrific looking Secret Invasion intro rather than even think to use THEIR MANY ON-STAFF COMIC BOOK ARTISTS is just so grim. — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) June 21, 2023

No way in hell Marvel used AI to create the secret invasion intro, this is the worst intro for any TV show ever #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/XePW5a4CtB — Fdm (@theSnyderKnight) June 21, 2023

there's no reason why using AI for the secret invasion opening "makes sense" btw. marvel just wanted to cut costs at the expense of artists, during a time where many are looking for work.



there's a world where that opening was made by real people and doesn't look like shit. — kev 🌟 (@AwestruckVox) June 21, 2023

Marvel/Disney have infinite money yet used AI for the Secret Invasion opening credits.



A slap in the face to literally every artist Disney has ever worked with & something that overshadows the hard work everyone did on this show.



Seriously @aliselim?pic.twitter.com/xEsT6MWt1x — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) June 21, 2023

I’ve watched every MCU production but I’m not watching Secret Invasion unless they replace those credits. Pay artists, fuck AI — Liam O'Donnell (@LiamODin) June 21, 2023

Secret Invasion intro is AI generated. I’m devastated, I believe AI to be unethical, dangerous and designed solely to eliminate artists careers. Spent almost half a year working on this show and had a fantastic experience working with the most amazing people I ever met… — Jeff Simpson (@jeffsimpsonkh) June 21, 2023

I started watching Secret Invasion. And then the intro happened.



I immediately thought "wait a minute, is this AI generated?!"



Turns out, yep, it is. I immediately binned the show after that. pic.twitter.com/0HkBWDxErW — John Cullen (@nellucnhoj) June 21, 2023

secret invasion opening used ai art....... one of the dumbst things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/2UQJJgqsrW — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) June 21, 2023

I really loved the first episode of secret invasion but them using AI “art” for their intro is just wack



Do better Marvel pic.twitter.com/BCjOWA3xNt — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 21, 2023

After the show aired its intro, which was created by Method Studios, Selim told Polygon he thinks the AI-generated credits totally align with the show’s themes.

“When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?” the director said.

Selim also noted that he doesn’t “really understand” how AI works, but that witnessing how AI was able to recreate the foreboding vibes he wanted for the series awakened his interest.

“We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change,” he added of the process of using AI to create the intro.

Method Studios and Marvel did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.