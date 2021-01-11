Between time heists, complicated plans and Linda Cardellini trying to make her kids eat mayo on hotdogs, it’s easy to be confused by the “Avengers” movies. Heck, the stars are a bit lost, too.

When recently asked which movie she prefers between “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, got refreshingly candid.

“I feel more connected to ‘Infinity War,’ just because I got to experience more of it,” Olsen told CinemaBlend. ”‘Endgame,’ I was confused. You know? ’Cause I was like, ‘Where did I just come from?’”

Her answer is a little surprising, considering “Infinity War” featured Scarlet Witch losing the love of her life, Vision (Paul Bettany), and getting snapped out of existence herself. Aka, it’s kind of a downer, dudes. Conversely, “Endgame” shows her triumphant return, as she comes back to life and emerges from a portal to battle big bad Thanos (Josh Brolin).

But, yeah, where was she anyway? The movie kind of brushes over how Thanos snapped everyone away, with some almost throwaway lines from Spider-Man (Tom Holland) about turning to dust and just suddenly coming back.

Whatever though. “Endgame,” the highest grossing movie ever, is about spectacle, not specifics. Plus, with a runtime of a measly, infinitesimal three hours, where are you going to find time to “explain” things, amirite?

This isn’t to say Olsen didn’t like “Endgame.”

Talking about her standoff with Thanos, the actor said, “It was pretty fun, that moment, I have to say.”

Whatever you thought of “Endgame,” get ready for more confusing moments on the way in Olsen’s upcoming project, the trippy-looking “WandaVision” on Disney+.