If anything was going to take your attention away from the big game, it would be the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame.”

While only 30 seconds long, the latest teaser has fans wishing it were April already.

Me after watching that Avengers 30 sec TV Spot... #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/CkzxLDsjpz — Chuks Dozie (@DozieCN) February 3, 2019

AVENGERS ENDGAME AND CAPTAIN MARVEL TRAILER IM FREAKING pic.twitter.com/4LXIDohnR6 — seth chia (@Sethmcatee7) February 4, 2019

But are fans really ready? Only time will tell ― after all, as the trailer declares, “Some people move on. But not us.”

Check it out in the clip above.

marvel fans making theories from a 20 seconds clip #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/MyD2BLqba8 — leen (@bruceuwayne) February 3, 2019

I have so many questions I need more #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/owIgY5wBOg — Harvey Cassidy (@HarveyCassidy4) February 4, 2019