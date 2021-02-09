Marvel Writer Answers Questions About Shocking 'WandaVision' Cameo

Oh brother ...

In the closing moments of Episode 5 of “WandaVision” last week, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) answered the door to find her long lost bro Pietro/Quicksilver standing there. But instead of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who had portrayed Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was Evan Peters, who played the character in Fox’s “X-Men” movies.

Now, it seems the Fox movies and Disney’s MCU are colliding. And while “WandaVision” mostly just raises questions at this point, head writer Jac Schaeffer is also offering some answers.

Schaeffer, talking to Marvel.com, explained Peters’ shocking cameo, saying: “We loved the idea of [bringing him back]. And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that’s the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.”

Schaeffer and executive producer Mary Livanos had the idea early and were set on making it work, she said, because “it would be the biggest thrill to bring Evan over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

With “WandaVision” being set in a sitcom environment, the show played into the trope of a relative coming to town who “stirs things up,” and Peters was apparently down for it from the start.

“We were rooting for it for so long, and didn’t know if it would be possible,” Schaeffer told Marvel.com. “It was complicated to make happen. Evan was always up for it — like, always, always, always. He is a comic book fan, and a Marvel fan. He is always up for the absolute weirdest option. And he’s a pleasure — truly a pleasure to work with.”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige wanted to make sure there was a “reason for it,” Schaeffer explained. “And I hope that’s what we did.”

Following the episode, fans questioned whether Peters’ character is from the Fox movies or if he’s just someone brainwashed by Wanda to play a character in her sitcom world. Schaeffer’s comments of bringing Peters to the MCU and having a “reason” for it seem to hint at the former.

If he is Fox’s Quicksilver and the cameo is introducing a Marvel multiverse, the possibilities for future crossovers are wild.

Does this mean Hugh Jackman could show up as Wolverine? Or maybe, more likely, what about Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool? And forget Captain America. Could Chris Evans appear as Johnny Storm from the “Fantastic Four” movies?

Whatever the case, it seems Schaeffer took an old sitcom trope and changed the MCU more than any amount of Thanos finger-snapping ever could.