‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Release Date Finally Revealed In Season 4 Teaser

Bust out the brisket because Amazon finally revealed the long-awaited release date for “ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ” in a teaser trailer Tuesday. The Emmy-winning comedy starring Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein will hit the streamer Feb. 18.

Neither actor makes a conspicuous appearance in the teaser, but Midge can be seen beating a taxi cab with a branch while wearing a leotard. We’re not going to question why. This is a show that featured a man exercising in a romper, a woman who got emotionally attached to a plunger and a trip to Paris that didn’t serve the narrative whatsoever. It’s a Sherman-Palladino project — lean into the quirk. Here’s just hoping that Midge wasn’t measuring her thighs in that leotard before attacking the car.