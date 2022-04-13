Marvel’s 'All-Out Avengers' Series Is Coming This Fall. Here’s What Fans Should Know.

Avengers fans, assemble!
Marvel announced on Sunday that its “All-Out Avengers” comic book series will launch in September.
“All-Out Avengers” is set to showcase the adventures of Earth’s mightiest heroes and will be written by award-winning novelist Derek Landy. Landy is known for his creative work in the recent “Captain America/Iron Man” limited series.
Greg Land, the comic artist best known for his work on “Fantastic Four” and “Uncanny X-Men,” will join Landy in creating the series.
The opening issue will include appearances by Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Blade and Spider-Woman.
Marvel has promised readers to feature the Avengers’ “most pulse-pounding adventures to date” as the super-powered bunch battles a deadly new Marvel villainess, according to a release from Marvel.
“I needed to find the hook that drags the reader from issue to issue, and I figured the best way to do that was to put the Avengers in the exact same situation as the reader: they are aware that this is happening, but they don’t know why,” Landy said of the upcoming series’ plot.
Fans can snag a first glimpse at the interior artwork for the new series during Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1 on May 7.