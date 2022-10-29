Marvel's Vision To Star In ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Series On Disney+

A “WandaVision” spin-off, tentatively titled “Vision Quest,” is reportedly in the works at Disney+, Deadline reports.

Paul Bettany is set to reprise his role as Vision, the synthezoid created from vibranium. The series is expected to center around Vision “trying to regain his memory and humanity,” per the outlet.

Fans will remember that the eighth episode of “WandaVision″ showcased the first appearance of White Vision — a being who was rebuilt and reactivated by S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division) using Vision’s body — and tasked to destroy Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and her “Conditional” Vision.

The two Visions ultimately squared off in a battle royal in the final ninth episode of the show.

The episode has led some to unofficially refer to the upcoming show as “the White Vision project” based on the most recent on-screen version of the character.

Olsen could also potentially return as Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming spinoff, according to the outlet.

Nonetheless, Bettany hinted last year to Deadline that fans could see Vision again in future projects.

“We really found a lane for ourselves, and this was different in tone from those movies,” he told the outlet in August 2021. “But you never know with Marvel whether you’re done or not. So I don’t want to call it the end yet. This was one of the most creative experiences of my life, joyful and free, making this show. To see it embraced by an audience the way it was, was so wonderful.”

Another “WandaVision” spinoff is also on the horizon titled “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” Although Marvel has been tight-lipped on the plot details, it’s been announced that Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness from “WandaVision.” The series will premiere on Disney+ in winter 2023.

Both shows will be reportedly spearheaded by Jac Schaeffer, who served as WandaVision’s creator, head writer and executive producer.