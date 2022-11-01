Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Casts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II In Lead Role

From starring as Black Manta in 2018’s “Aquaman” to portraying the nuclear-physicist-turned-godlike-being, Doctor Manhattan, in 2019’s “Watchmen,” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is gearing up to leave his stamp on the superhero realm yet again.

The actor will star as Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, in the upcoming “Wonder Man” series on Disney+, according to Deadline.

Wonder Man — created by Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby — first appeared in The Avengers #9 comic book in 1964.

In the Marvel comics, Williams originally plotted to destroy the Avengers. However, in the 1980s, he was reborn as a superhero and switched sides to become a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, as an actor and stuntman by day and a hero by night.

The titular character, who Captain America once described as having “Sentry-level” strength in Avengers: The Children’s Crusade #3, is tied to Marvel characters Wanda and Vision. He also has romantic feelings for Wanda, making him a long-awaited character following the success of 2021’s “WandaVision.”

The live-action show was first announced in June, with Andrew Guest (“Hawkeye”) serving as the head writer and executive producer for the series.

The series will be directed by filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who is best known for his work on Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Although Marvel hasn’t released specific plot details yet, in August it was announced that Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as The Mandarin/Trevor Slattery in the upcoming series, who he played in 2021’s “Shang-Chi” and 2013’s “Iron Man 3.”

“Wonder Man” is among a slew of upcoming Marvel programming set to hit Disney+ in the near future, including “Secret Invasion” starring Samuel L. Jackson, “Ironheart” and “Daredevil: Born Again.”