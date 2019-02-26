Maryland Lawmaker Apologizes For Calling Majority-Black County A 'N****r District'

Facebook Maryland Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford) is accused of using a racial slur to describe majority-black Prince George's County.

A Maryland lawmaker apologized Monday to leaders of the state’s legislative black caucus for using a racial slur to describe a majority-black county in suburban Washington.

Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford), who is white, allegedly told a white colleague late last month at an Annapolis cigar bar that campaigning in Prince George’s County on behalf of another candidate amounted to door-knocking in a “nigger district,” reported The Washington Post.

Prince George’s County, with a population that is 65-percent black, is one of the most affluent majority-black counties in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau. Harford is 80-percent white.

Lisanti told caucus leadership that she did not recall using the slur and offered an “inadequate” apology, the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lisanti did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

“It is clear Delegate Lisanti is unsuited to continue in a position of leadership in the Maryland General Assembly,” the black caucus statement said. “We have been receiving calls for her resignation, removal of subcommittee chairmanship, and to be censured on the House floor.”

Lisanti chairs the state’s unemployment insurance subcommittee and is a member of the House Economic Matters Committee.

“We are asking [House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel)] to move swiftly in reprimanding her in a disciplinary manner,” the black caucus continued. “The use of a derogatory term exhibits that she does not hold the requisite contrition to be entrusted in a leadership role moving forward.”

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland also called on Lisanti to undergo racial sensitivity training.

Busch said in a statement Monday that Lisanti must “face the consequences of her behavior.” He did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.

The Post questioned Lisanti earlier this month about whether she used the slur, but she claimed she couldn’t “recall much of that evening.” Asked if she believes she’s ever used the word, Lisanti said she was “sure” she had.