84-Year-Old Woman Wins New Car With Just One Putt Across Basketball Court

NBC announcer Dan Hicks said it best: "Expect anything different?" In an epic U.S. Open that went the distance, Woods sank a 12-foot putt on the final green to force an <a href="http://www.golfweek.com/news/2011/sep/26/top-10-clutch-shots-past-10-years/" target="_hplink">18-hole Monday playoff</a> with Rocco Mediate. Woods, in a storybook finish, went on to win the next day, despite hobbling after every shot. Shortly after the Open, Tiger revealed that he had played the past 10 months with a torn ligament in his right knee and that he had suffered a double stress fracture in his left leg. The legend only grew.