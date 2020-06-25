Judge Tosses Out Lawsuit To Block Mary Trump's Tell-All Book

Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” is set for publication July 28. It reportedly details “unsparing” and “salacious” information about the president and accuses Trump of mocking his late father’s struggles with Alzheimer’s disease before his death, which led to a bitter family war over his estate.

Earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported that Mary Trump was the source of a New York Times article on the financial tricks the president used to help his parents duck millions in taxes, which also benefited him financially.