Mary J. Blige Inducted Into Apollo Theater's Walk Of Fame

Mary J. Blige is now an Apollo Legend.

The nine-time Grammy-winning singer and music icon celebrated her induction into the historic theater’s Walk of Fame on Friday in New York City.

“None of this is possible without the fans, so thank you to all the fans,” she said during Friday’s event in Harlem, the New York Daily News reported.

Blige, who has racked up two Oscar nominations for the 2017 film “Mudbound,” also reflected on her first time performing at the famed venue in the early stages of her career.

“My very first time performing here at the Apollo, I was not onstage as myself, I was onstage singing background for Jeff Redd,” she told the crowd, according to a clip from CBS New York. “From there on it was all history.”

The Twitter account for the Apollo Theater celebrated Blige in a series of tweets on Friday.

“The QUEEN OF HIP HOP SOUL, the legendary @maryjblige is now officially an #ApolloLegend!!” one tweet read.

#ApolloFam, give 🙌🏾 it 🙌🏾 up!! The QUEEN OF HIP HOP SOUL, the legendary @maryjblige is now officially an #ApolloLegend!!#HarlemWorld, we THANK YOU for showing REAL LOVE and bringing family affair vibes to the original UPTOWN girl at this morning’s #ApolloWalkOfFame Induction! pic.twitter.com/6Rbsus8VPD — apollotheater (@ApolloTheater) May 28, 2021

The Apollo Theater, a staple in New York City with a rich history of highlighting and celebrating Black artists and performers since the 1930s, began the installation of its Walk of Fame with plaques honoring famous entertainers in 2010.

The Walk of Fame is located on the sidewalk in front of the theater on 125th Street, which is a popular destination in the neighborhood.

Prior to her induction into Apollo’s Walk of Fame, Blige received an abundance of love from her fans when she celebrated her 50th birthday in January.

Fans of the “Real Love” singer took to Twitter to name their favorite songs by the artist, who released her debut album, “What’s the 411,” in 1992.