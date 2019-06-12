BET Awards: Mary J. Blige To Receive 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award

BET is set to honor Mary J. Blige with its 2019 Lifetime Achievement award at its awards show later this month.

The BET Awards announced on Wednesday it would recognize the nine-time Grammy award-winning music icon for being “a figure of inspiration, transformation and empowerment, making her one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era.”

“And in the ensuing years, the singer-songwriter has attracted an intensely loyal fan base, responsible for propelling worldwide sales of more than 50 million albums,” the BET statement continued.

Last year, Blige became a double Oscar nominee when she was nominated for two Academy Awards, supporting actress and original song, for 2017 film “Mudbound.”

Blige, affectionately referred to as the Queen of hip-hop soul, called the double nomination “really special” in an interview with the Associated Press last year.

The veteran artist has also scored three Golden Globe and two SAG award nominations. Her debut album, “What’s the 411?” released in 1992 to critical acclaim, with timeless hits like “Real Love.”

It's a family affair!! @maryjblige is our 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree!! You don't want to miss the celebration at the #BETAwards SUN JUN 23 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/jYWrGLAPyL — BET (@BET) June 12, 2019

The 2019 BET Awards show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, across seven Viacom networks, on June 23 at 8 p.m.