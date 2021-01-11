Twitter Celebrates Mary J. Blige For Her 50th Birthday By Naming Her Best Songs

Mary J. Blige fans are showing the music icon an abundance of real love in honor of her 50th birthday on Monday.

Twitter users paid homage to the nine-time Grammy-winning singer, who’s referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” by naming some of her best songs.

Blige released her debut album, “What’s the 411,″ in 1992 to critical acclaim. The album’s hit songs included “Real Love,” which reached Billboard’s top 10 hit songs chart the year it was released.

Matthew A. Cherry, the director and writer of the Oscar-winning animated short film “Hair Love,” would have liked to see “Real Love” climb to the top spot. He listed the song as his favorite, followed by other Bilge hits such as “Love No Limit,” “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By” (her collaboration with Method Man), and “I Can Love You.”

Real Love

Love No Limit

You’re All I Need

I Can Love You

Not Gon’ Cry

Be Without You

Family Affair https://t.co/lCOGHYzUzh — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 11, 2021

The 2017 film “Mudbound” made Blige a double Oscar nominee ― for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song.

The BET Awards honored Blige with its 2019 Lifetime Achievement award, celebrating the singer as “a figure of inspiration, transformation and empowerment, making her one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era.”

That year, Blige also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the release of her second studio hit album, “My Life.”

Check out some of the celebrations of Blige’s milestone birthday:

Already several songs deep into my Mary J. Blige tribute. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 11, 2021

All of Mary J. Blige's love songs hit different when you're in a relationship lol — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) January 11, 2021

You knew it was coming...what’s your favorite @maryjblige song?



I find the question a but disrespectful honestly. 😑



Betcha can’t pick just ONE! #ToMaryWithLove https://t.co/71oasMBZfY — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) January 11, 2021

I think -- even as popular as it is -- "No More Drama" is underrated, and may be the best R&B album of the 21st century. — Darinstrauss (@Darinstrauss) January 11, 2021

This might be a strange or controversial choice but Growing Pains.



I know you didn't ask but my favorite Mary J. Blige song is Real Love. — BG (@BGisBrandonGray) January 11, 2021

Since today is Mary J Blige day, this is my all-time favorite MJB song that I cannot find ANYWHERE https://t.co/G3J4pIvtuy — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) January 11, 2021