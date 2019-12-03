A Documentary About Mary J. Blige Is In The Works

A documentary about Mary J. Blige – the “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” – is in the works.

The untitled film, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, is currently in production from Amazon Studios and Entertainment One, Deadline reported.

The documentary will show Blige revisit her personal life experiences and her music career, since releasing her second studio hit album, “My Life,” 25 years ago, an announcement on Tuesday read.

“The film provides a personal and never before seen look into the emotional journey of Mary J. Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction and heartbreak,” the release stated.

Tara Long, Entertainment One’s president of global, unscripted television, called Blige’s album “My Life” “iconic and tremendously impactful.”

“We hope that by bringing it to screens we can continue to inspire audiences around the world as her music has done for decades,” Long said.

Blige will serve as an executive producer for the film via her production company, Blue Butterfly. Sean “Diddy” Combs, who produced the “My Life” album, will also serve as one of the documentary’s executive producers.

In 2018, Blige, a nine-time Grammy award-winning music icon, notably became a double Oscar nominee when she received two nominations for supporting actress and original song for 2017 film, “Mudbound.”

Blige celebrated the 25th anniversary of her album, “My Life” on Instagram last week.

“I released this album to the world and it opened the doors to people who were in pain just like me,” she wrote. “It touched so many people lives in the world and it gave me confirmation that I wasn’t alone and we had to fight for our lives.”

She later added, “I look at my albums as if they are my children and today I celebrate my 2nd child who is my most dysfunctional one.. lol.. who I love so much!”