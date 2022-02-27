Mary J. Blige Delivers Powerful Performance At 2022 NAACP Image Awards

On the heels of her epic Super Bowl performance earlier this month, Mary J. Blige returned with another stunning set at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The nine-time Grammy winner delivered her performance from the historic Apollo Theater located in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. She opened her set with her song, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” which is the title track off her new album that was released earlier this month.

The show, which was hosted by “Black-ish” actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, featured both in-person and virtual appearances from presenters and honorees. The ceremony saw appearances from the likes of Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, LL Cool J and even some royalty, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were presented with the President’s Award.

Blige’s performance caps off an incredible month for the “Family Affair” singer, who recently performed at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend and co-headlined the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Los Angeles alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, with a surprise appearance from 50 Cent.

The halftime show, which Blige called “the most epic thing in music” at a press conference prior to the performance, was the first in the Super Bowl’s history to feature rap and hip-hop at its core.

“Just know this: It’s some history, man,” Blige said leading up to the big day. “It’s a celebration how far you know hip-hop has come, how far R&B has come, how far, you know … music and our culture.”