Mary J. Blige Refuses To 'Take Care Of Any More Men' After Divorce

Mary J. Blige is done with men who can’t take care of themselves financially.

The superstar musician discussed her recently finalized divorce from Kendu Isaacs in an interview this week with DJ Ace on BBC Radio 1Xtra. When DC Ace asked what a man would have to do to date the indisputable queen of hip-hop, Blige answered matter-of-factly.

“Well, he has to have more money than me, that’s for sure,” Blige said. “Because I’m not taking care of any more men!”

The “Umbrella Academy” actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her split from Isaacs, after being married for 12 years. The couple has no children together, and Blige has reportedly asked the court to reject any requests for spousal support.

Blige told DJ Ace she’s not looking to date anyone right now, adding that she loves the freedom of being single.

“I’m not jaded, but I’m very careful right now,” she said. “I love my freedom. I love being single right now. I’m in a great place. I’m not in a rush.”