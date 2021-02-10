Mary J. Blige Among Artists Nominated For 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

The “Real Love” singer, known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” is among the 16 stars or bands nominated for induction to the hall this year as artists, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Other nominees include Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick, the Foo Fighters, Carole King, Chaka Khan and Rage Against the Machine.

Bilge is among the seven artists nominated to the hall, located in Cleveland, for the first time. Khan was previously nominated. King was previously inducted with Gerry Goffin as a songwriter in 1990, and Turner was inducted in 1991 with Ike Turner.

Some of the 2021 nominees quickly celebrated the honor on Twitter.

Warwick wrote that she was “thrilled” about her nomination.

To be awakened at 8am letting me know I’ve been nominated to the rock n roll hall of fame is quite a way to start my day! When God winks he does it with flair and a surprise. I’m thrilled! Visit https://t.co/eM3Evjls2d to vote!



Thank you, @rockhall 🙏🏽! — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 10, 2021

King tweeted that she was “honored.”

I am honored to be nominated for a possible induction this year.

To be clear, I've already been inducted with #GerryGoffin as a songwriter.

This nomination is as an artist. pic.twitter.com/OEnEf6OP6p — Carole King (@Carole_King) February 10, 2021

Blige scored another major nomination this month. Last week, she earned a NAACP Image Awards nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Power Book II: Ghost” on Starz.

The other hall nominees are: Kate Bush, Devo, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls and Todd Rundgren.

The inductees will be announced in May, and the induction ceremony is slated to take place in Cleveland in the fall. The organization held a virtual ceremony on HBO and HBO Max for the 2020 class in November due to the coronavirus pandemic.