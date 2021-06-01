Mary J. Blige Remembers Making Iconic Album In Her 'Darkest' Time

The first trailer for the documentary about Mary J. Blige dropped on Tuesday.

The new project, “Mary J. Blige’s My Life,” revisits Blige’s life experiences and her journey in making her iconic second studio album, “My Life.” The documentary, directed by Vanessa Roth, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 25.

In the trailer, Blige, who was raised in Yonkers, New York, explains that she turned to writing music as a way to cope with the challenges she faced in her childhood.

“In the neighborhood we lived in, it’s like prison,” she said in the clip. “There was a lot wrong, and there was a lot I needed to get out. That’s why I had that pen.”

Blige later talked about making “My Life,” calling it her darkest album, a work that was made at “one of the darkest times I’ve had.”

“My Life,” which featured hit songs like “I’m Goin’ Down,” was released in 1994. Amazon Studios first announced that the documentary was in the works in 2019 ― 25 years after the album’s release.

Blige acknowledged the album’s 25th anniversary at the time, writing on Instagram that she was in “so much pain” when she created it.

“I released this album to the world and it opened the doors to people who were in pain just like me,” she wrote.

Also in the new trailer, Blige discussed suffering with depression while making the album but said she later discovered her music had inspired others.

“I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way,” she says.

Taraji P. Henson makes an appearance in the trailer, saying, “She made it OK for people to say, ‘It’s alright to be me.’” (See the trailer below.)

Blige’s music legacy was also celebrated over the weekend.

The nine-time Grammy winner and double Oscar nominee was inducted into the Apollo Theater’s Walk of Fame in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood.

Blige thanked her fans at the induction ceremony on Friday, saying that “none of this is possible without the fans.”

I am excited to share the trailer for my new documentary. Get ready to learn the story behind the most inspiring albums of all time in #MJBMyLife with Yours Truly!! Coming June 25th to @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/S4yNMvcrZH — Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) June 1, 2021