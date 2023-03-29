Spring's Trendiest Shoe Is Surprisingly Wearable. We Found Options At Every Budget.

Like so many of us, I’ve been wearing ballet flats since I was a young girl, making it nearly 40 years that I’ve remained devoted to this classic footwear silhouette. And over the last year, there has been a true ballet flat renaissance. Both high-end designers and accessible retailers have these gorgeous shoes in their repertoire, and there’s one variation on the theme that has me positively bewitched: the Mary Jane ballet flat.

One of the things I love most about the style is how witchy these shoes are. I’ve found that vintage-style flats can feel a bit insipid, infantalizing or overly feminine, but today’s flats have a bit of an edge. It will come as a surprise to no one that my latest infatuation with this shoe style is a direct result of the gorgeous high-end offerings from brands like Miu Miu, Sandy Liang, The Row, Tory Burch and more. Once again, my expensive taste has come back to haunt me. It’s with these gorgeous yet pricey designer shoes in mind that I’m on a desperate hunt for more affordable versions. I want them to look expensive and as much like a pointe shoe as possible, with a dash of Victorian ghost — is that so much to ask?

Both ballet flats and Mary Janes have long cycled in and out of fashion, and the revival of the Indie Sleaze aesthetic may be behind this year’s explosive ballet flat craze. But the truth is, this ubiquitous style of women’s shoes has been around for as long as we can remember. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, a fashion historian and author, told HuffPost that ballet flats were fashionable shoes as far back as the 1820s. And after the turn of the century, women designers like Valentina and Claire McCardell made them popular everyday options. “They made sense during World War II when materials for shoes were hard to find and women were leading more active lifestyles,” Chrisman-Campbell said. “They were comfortable and informal without looking like athletic shoes or menswear.”

Chrisman-Campbell pointed to various people that helped renew public interest in this particular shoe style throughout the last century. Audrey Hepburn had hers custom-made by Salvatore Ferragamo and popularized them along with “ballet-length skirts.” Brigitte Bardot wore Repetto Cendrillon ballet flats in “And God Created Woman” in 1956. The miniskirt craze of the 1960s once again bolstered ballet flats’ popularity, as minis were almost always worn with low heels. Princess Diana, a ballet dancer, was famously taller than her husband and often wore French Sole ballet flats. Chrisman-Campbell pointed out that “in 2016, Rothy’s took the standard shape and updated it with sustainable, washable, recycled materials in eye-catching colors and patterns. Vogue called it ‘the perfect ballet flat.’”

For shoe-lovers, this is proof positive that investing in a gorgeous pair of ballet flats is worth it in the long run. But as much as I’d love to drop over a grand on Miu Miu’s exquisite pair, I must work with what I’ve got. Below, I’ve rounded up a wide range of Mary Jane ballet flats inspired by (and including) the pricey designer options that stole my heart. They come at a range of price points, so you can hop on the trend without breaking the bank. This updated spin on such a classic silhouette is sure to make the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.