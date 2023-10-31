We Found This Wearable Fall Footwear Trend For $34 At Walmart

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The Mary Jane ballet flat is one of the biggest shoe trends of the season, and it only seems to be growing in popularity. Everywhere from large fashion houses to popular retailers and brands has its own version of this beloved footwear silhouette. It’s an easy, wearable shoe that can be dressed up or down, making it ideal for everything from a school run or the office to a night out on the town.

If you’ve been thinking about hopping on this timeless trend, then look no further, because Walmart has their own beautiful, designer-lookalike version of this sophisticated shape for under $35.

Walmart Get the shoes at Walmart.

Available in women’s sizes 6–11, these delightfully kicky flats capture this iconic shoe’s much-beloved essence. They both call to mind the flats of one’s girlhood while also feeling fresh, modern and decidedly grown-up.

They are made with a memory foam footbed construction that supports your feet comfortably and feature a traditional pin-buckle fastening. You can choose from one of three colors: black, silver or ivory. And given their relatively accessible price point, what’s stopping us from getting more than one?