We Found This Wearable Fall Footwear Trend For $34 At Walmart

It’s an easy, cute shoe that can be dressed up or down, making it ideal for everything from a school run or the office to a night out on the town.
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Walmart
The Mary Jane ballet flat is one of the biggest shoe trends of the season, and it only seems to be growing in popularity. Everywhere from large fashion houses to popular retailers and brands has its own version of this beloved footwear silhouette. It’s an easy, wearable shoe that can be dressed up or down, making it ideal for everything from a school run or the office to a night out on the town.

If you’ve been thinking about hopping on this timeless trend, then look no further, because Walmart has their own beautiful, designer-lookalike version of this sophisticated shape for under $35.

Available in women’s sizes 6–11, these delightfully kicky flats capture this iconic shoe’s much-beloved essence. They both call to mind the flats of one’s girlhood while also feeling fresh, modern and decidedly grown-up.

They are made with a memory foam footbed construction that supports your feet comfortably and feature a traditional pin-buckle fastening. You can choose from one of three colors: black, silver or ivory. And given their relatively accessible price point, what’s stopping us from getting more than one?

We’ve got a hunch that these beauties are going to fly off the shelves. They check off all the boxes of this year’s most in-demand shoe, like a Mary Jane strap, a ballerina-esque flat square toe, a gleaming, smooth finish and slender silhouette. These surprisingly versatile shoes are set to become your most in-demand closet staple. Whether you’re a ballet-core die hard, want to lean into your feminine side or simply need to refresh your fall flats, these shoes can’t be beaten.

