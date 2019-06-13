To say Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have created a fashion empire is an understatement.

The twins have spent pretty much their entire lives in the public eye. In 1987, the then-9-month-old sisters captured America’s hearts as Michelle Tanner on “Full House.” (The two shared the iconic role and were often credited as Mary-Kate Ashley Olsen.) By age 6, they became the youngest producers in Hollywood when they launched a company they named Dualstar.

In the early 2000s, the twins dominated popular culture for a whole generation of kids and preteens, releasing books, a magazine, multiple movies, a beauty line and a Walmart clothing collaboration. When it came to their fashion choices, they were often spotted wearing typical trends of the time ― think colored lens glasses, short, choppy haircuts and shrunken cardigans.

Once the Olsens turned 18 in 2004 ― an event that was highly anticipated by the media ― their rise to fashion fame was on the horizon. (That same year, their first big-screen film, “New York Minute,” was released.) By that point, the two were surely already a source of fashion inspiration for young fans. In 2005, The New York Times dubbed Mary-Kate specifically a “fashion star” and called her boho-inspired style “ashcan chic.”

In 2006, the sisters established their luxury fashion line The Row, which has since won five Council of Fashion Designers of America awards, including two for Womenswear Designer of the Year. The twins also founded the contemporary lifestyle brand Elizabeth and James, which sells clothing, accessories and fragrances, among other items, in 2007.

The sisters’ shift into the roles of serious designers became reflected in their wardrobe. They seemingly ditched most colors and these days opt for black, black and more black.

The sisters turn 33 on Thursday. So, in honor of them and their influence on fashion, we’re taking a look back at their own evolving styles through the years. From frilly matching outfits to boho chic to now, keep scrolling to see it all: