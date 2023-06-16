Mary-Louise Parker Responds To Ex Billy Crudup Getting Married In The Classiest Way

Mary-Louise Parker has nothing but nice things to say about her ex Billy Crudup tying the knot.

In an interview with The Guardian published Wednesday, Parker was asked about the news that Crudup and his partner, actor Naomi Watts, got married last week.

“I wish them well,” Parker told the newspaper. “And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father.”

“So I’m happy for them,” she said. “I’m happy they found each other.”

Parker and Crudup were together from the late 1990s through 2003, and share a 19-year-old son, William. Parker also has a daughter, Caroline, whom she adopted in 2007.

The Guardian reporter notes that Parker seemed “stunned to be asked about” Crudup, and that Parker’s publicist cut her off partway through her reply to say their time was up.

Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup in October 2001. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Crudup and Parker’s split was major gossip fodder at the time. Crudup left the “Weeds” actor, who was pregnant with their son, to be with his “Stage Beauty” co-star Claire Danes.

Danes was just 24 at the time, almost 15 years younger than Parker was.

Crudup and Parker have rarely commented on the situation, but Danes spoke about the relationship in an interview with Howard Stern in 2015.

“I was just in love with [Crudup],” Danes told Stern. “I needed to explore that and I was 24. I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be. But it’s OK. I went through it.”