All The Movies Joining Netflix This Week (July 7-13)

What’s up: A 2018 recreation of the classic Mary Poppins story with Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the lead roles. This earned three Academy Award nominations, with recognition for “Best Costume Design,” Best Original Music Score” and “Best Production Design.” The movie decided to keep the runtime close to the original (2 hours, 10 minutes for “Returns” versus 2 hours, 19 minutes). Even as a kid I thought the original went too long and I similarly had a hard time getting through this new one.

Of course, I’m not the intended demographic, but parents watching this with their children should expect a storyline that drags on and on with little narrative point. Not to spoil anything, but certain character actions drive the main plot, but then the climax involves Mary Poppins using magic to null the actions of the other characters as ultimately irrelevant.

Look up: A BBC News article shared a behind the scenes moment involving the movie’s PR team. “There’s only one rule laid down to journalists at the press launch of Mary Poppins Returns,” wrote BBC News reporter Steven McIntosh. ”‘Don’t ask any of the cast to spell Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.‘” Apparently, this wasn’t a joke and the PR team repeatedly told reporters not to ask this. Probably smart to anticipate the click farm publications trying to get an “Emily Blunt Can’t Spell ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’” headlines.

