Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, has a damning question for her cousins.

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday, Mary Trump first slammed Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump’s “breathtaking” entitlement for not wearing masks during last week’s presidential debate between their father and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

She then asked why they’d chosen “not only to put other people but themselves and their children at incredible risk” at contracting COVID-19 that has now killed almost 210,000 people nationwide.

“For what exactly?” Mary Trump demanded to know. “That’s my question, for what?”

“My guess is that my cousins’ relationship with their father is entirely transactional. And I’m also certain that it’s conditional, just as my grandfather’s relationship with his children was,” continued Trump, a psychologist who in July released a tell-all memoir about the president.

“But there should be a line you’re not willing to cross, right?” she said. “So, I’m not surprised that they don’t care about the people around them who aren’t related to them. It is a bit shocking to me that they seem to be perfectly willing to put themselves and their own families at risk.”

The president tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He returned to the White House on Monday night following treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, sparking backlash when he removed his face mask for the cameras ― while still contagious.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mary Trump criticized the president’s lack of empathy, suggested why he was appearing to downplay his own diagnosis and described his administration’s catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic as “mass murder.”

Check out the first part of Mary Trump’s interview with Don Lemon here:

On Pres. Trump’s return to the White House, Mary Trump, the President's niece, says her uncle subscribes to “the doctrine of the power of positive thinking.”



“It makes perfect sense to me that Donald no matter how sick he may or may not be would pull this kind of stunt.” pic.twitter.com/9O4GaKjTbU — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 6, 2020

And the second segment here:

Mary Trump, President Trump's niece: "He is willing to lie to the American people and put who knows how many millions of them at risk by pretending that the coronavirus is not something to be afraid of when it is." https://t.co/5QmXRTKHB8 pic.twitter.com/8kNzoXuYgC — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 6, 2020