Mary Trump Rips 'Fascist' Uncle, Assumes He Doesn't Even Know What That Means

Former President Donald Trump’s niece launched an epic new attack on her uncle Saturday, blasting him as a preening “fascist,” so “ignorant” that he probably “doesn’t know” what fascism is.

“He thinks he deserves all the power in the world just because of who he is,” psychologist Mary Trump told Business Insider following the release of her latest book on the national fallout after the Trump administration, “The Reckoning.”

“In his mind, he’s always at the center of the universe and thinks he should be deferred to even though he’s ignorant — the weakest, and the least intellectually curious person I’ve ever met,” she added.

She also lashed Trump as a “born autocrat” and “fascist,” adding: “But he probably doesn’t know what fascist means.”

The “only thing that matters to him is what he views, in his mind, to be strength. ... his definition of strength is being cruel and disruptive as possible and getting away with it all the time,” Mary Trump added.

Despite all of his obnoxious bullying and bravado, he can be easily manipulated — with flattery, said the psychologist.

“He is so needy,” she explained. “He raises [up] anybody who puts him on a pedestal — no matter how bad they are.”

