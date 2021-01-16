Mary Trump: My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ Of Capitol Riot

At a rally before the riot, Trump had told his supporters that he’d join them to the Capitol. Instead, he returned to the White House and watched the insurrection, for which he was on Wednesday impeached by the House for inciting, unfurl on television.

The president “was walking around the White House confused about why other people on his team weren’t as excited as he was as ... rioters [pushed] against Capitol police, trying to get into the building,” said Sasse. “That was happening. He was delighted.”