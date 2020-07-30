Mary Trump on Wednesday predicted how her uncle, President Donald Trump, may respond if he loses to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid asked the president’s niece — who made a series of bombshell claims about her uncle in her tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” released earlier this month — if she feared he’d refuse to leave office.

It would depend on “two crucial factors,” said the clinical psychologist.

“The first is Joe Biden’s margin of victory,” continued Mary Trump. “If he has a very large margin of victory, a landslide, then I think Trump would be so narcissistically injured that he’ll do anything to spin himself away from that pain and he’ll figure something that’s even better than leading America, because we don’t deserve him.”

“The other unknown factor is how people around him, who are benefitting enormously by the position and power he holds, will counsel him after the election, whether it’s close or not,” she added.

Check out Mary Trump’s comments here:

Elsewhere in the interview, Mary Trump suggested her uncle was drawn to authoritarian figures like Russian President Vladimir Putin because of the way in which he was treated by his father, Fred Trump.

“I can speak to the resemblance that Putin may have to my grandfather,” Mary Trump told Reid.

“You know, one of the things my grandfather did was, you know, through neglect, abuse and pressure, was turn Donald into somebody who was eminently useful to smarter, more powerful men,” she said. “And I think part of the charm, although, again, I am not privy to any conversations between them, but I imagine Putin understands exactly how to manipulate Donald, you know, whether or not there are financial incentives.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!