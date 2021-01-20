Mary Trump On Uncle’s Final Hours In Office: 'Probably The Worst Day Of His Life’

Mary Trump on Tuesday said her uncle, President Donald Trump, is having “probably the worst day of his life” as his administration comes to an ignominious end.

“Because the clock is ticking and he’s running out of time,” Mary Trump, a psychologist who has become one of the outgoing president’s harshest critics, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Mary Trump also explained why she believed her uncle will face a “pretty grim” time once he leaves office.

“No more free golf games, no more adulation, 24-hour media attention, no more social media because there’s no reason for me to see that Facebook and Twitter would reverse their decisions — and a lot of legal trouble,” she foresaw.

The president was banned from multiple social media platforms following his encouragement of the U.S. Capitol riot.

The House impeached Trump for a second time over the violence.

Last week, Mary Trump said her uncle “enjoyed every second” of the insurrection. “He is a physical coward but he’s perfectly happy when other people commit violence on his behalf,” she said.

Watch the full interview here:

