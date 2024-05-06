PoliticsDonald TrumpMSNBCmary trump

Mary Trump Rips Prosecutors' 'Absurd' Move Over Uncle's Penalties

The former president's niece declared "nobody is stopping him" after Judge Juan Merchan warned that he could face jail time for continued gag order violations.
Ben Blanchet
Mary Trump, niece of former President Donald Trump, knocked prosecutors’ moves to argue against a possible “incarceratory punishment” for her uncle on Sunday after a judge ruled that he violated the terms of a gag order amid his hush money trial.

Judge Juan Merchan, who found nine violations and fined Trump $9,000, warned the former president that he could face jail time if he continues to violate the gag order.

Prosecutor Christopher Conroy, who argued that Trump’s violations were “deliberate” on Thursday, noted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office isn’t seeking jail time for the former president as it prefers “to minimize disruptions to this proceeding.”

“I think Donald is doing exactly what he’s being given permission to do and what he’s always been doing,” Mary Trump told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, who noted that the former president’s attacks have continued against Merchan and Bragg and added the two are not protected by the orders.

She continued, “Nothing stops him because nobody is stopping him. It seems absolutely absurd to me that the prosecution is going out of its way to argue that there should not be an incarceratory penalty at this point. Because what is that financial fine going to do? Nothing.”

She added that the judge himself pointed out that a fine is “not a deterrent” for her uncle, noting that “he’ll pay that fine all day long” as $1,000 per offense is the maximum fine allowed by law.

“So the offenses will keep piling up unless and until something serious is done,” Mary Trump said.

