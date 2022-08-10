Mary Trump: Donald Trump In A 'Panic' Over FBI Raid, Shocked DOJ Took Action

Donald Trump has been in a state of “panic” and utter disbelief since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home to retrieve National Archives documents, his estranged niece Mary Trump said Monday evening.

Mary Trump, a psychologist who wrote the Trump family tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough,” told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell her uncle’s angry public statement about Monday’s raid was revealing.

“This is just another example in a very long line of examples of Donald’s narcissism and sense of entitlement,” she told O’Donnell. “He may have been told it was coming, but he could not possibly believe it was coming — because it never has.”

“So I think that’s where that panic is coming from, and of course he’s also pivoting where he always pivots — to undermining the legitimacy of any investigation into his potential wrongdoing,” she added.

She also noted that while Trump was probably informed of the search beforehand, he was still likely shocked Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department actually followed through.

“Merrick Garland is the epitome of the kind of man that Donald is contemptuous of,” she said. “So it never occurred to him that Garland would have the intestinal fortitude to — well, not go after him — to do his job, quite honestly, and hold Donald accountable.”

O’Donnell then read from Peter Baker and Susan Glasser’s new book “The Divider,” which contains an anecdote in which Donald Trump complained to White House chief of staff John Kelly about his supposedly disloyal generals before unfavorably comparing them Adolf Hitler’s top brass.

“Yeah, well that’s something we’ve known about for a long time,” said Mary Trump. “I think it should remind us that, first of all, Donald has always been contemptuous of service members but also has put on a pedestal generals and admirals and what have you.”

Donald Trump believes “that’s what people are for, to be loyal to him, to do his bidding,” she said, and that he has a “clear affection for the autocrat, the authoritarian.” While she rejected the notion that her uncle is losing sleep over the raid, Mary Trump suggested he was more stressed than ever.

“Because there’s been so many things dogging him in the last many years,” she told O’Donnell. “He was in New York today because he needs to sit for deposition in another case. So it’s all coming sort of fast and furious, and has been for quite some time.”

